SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of David Carrasquillo at the Saga Night Club in May.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 35-year-old Brandon Murray was brought back to Massachusetts Thursday from Rykers Island Correctional Facility in New York after being arrested in the Bronx on June 23rd.

Brandon Murray is charged with the following:

Murder

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card – Subsequent Offense

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Distribution of a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Murray is being arraigned in Westfield District Court, the Springfield courthouse is closed Friday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 5 for deep cleaning.