NEW HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – Police in New Hartford, Connecticut said that one woman was killed after a violent struggle.

The victim was found in the driveway of a home in the northwestern corner of the state with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Nearby, 50-year-old Efrain Vazquez was then seen with blood on his clothes. He was arrested Sunday and held on a $3 million bond.

Vazquez is expected to be arraigned on Monday.