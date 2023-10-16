NEW HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – Police in New Hartford, Connecticut said that one woman was killed after a violent struggle.
The victim was found in the driveway of a home in the northwestern corner of the state with a gunshot wound on Saturday.
Nearby, 50-year-old Efrain Vazquez was then seen with blood on his clothes. He was arrested Sunday and held on a $3 million bond.
Vazquez is expected to be arraigned on Monday.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.