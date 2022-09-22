CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee police are looking for the public’s help to identify a person wanted for allegedly stealing from a local business.

The Chicopee Police are investigating a larceny case and are looking for the man pictured in the post shared on the department’s Facebook page. In the photo, you can see a man walking behind a white Chevy pickup wearing a Russell Athletic sweatshirt, red shorts, and black sneakers.

Chicopee Police Department

If you have any information you are asked to call Chicopee Detectives at 413-594-1740.