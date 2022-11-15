WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of vandalizing a vehicle last week.

Surveillance video was captured on Tuesday, October 8th at around 5:20 p.m. of a woman pictured below who was involved in a road rage incident. She nearly struck a pedestrian in the Stop & Shop Plaza parking lot, according to a Facebook post by the West Springfield Police Department.

Following a verbal dispute with a “complainant / 3rd party”, she returned to vandalize the “complainant’s” vehicle. Police say the suspect was driving a black 4-door, possibly a Nissan, with an out-of-state plate, which has a blue wave-like pattern on the bottom.

If have any information or can identify her, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-263-3219 or text a tip anonymously to phone number 274637 with the word SOLVE plus the message.