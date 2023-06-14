AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of assault and attempting to rob an elderly man.

Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern told 22News the person in the photos below is suspected of assault and battery as well as an attempted unarmed robbery of a 74-year-old man on Sunday around 8:30 a.m. The incident occurred at 40 Springfield Street in Agawam.

Credit: Agawam Police Department

Credit: Agawam Police Department

Credit: Agawam Police Department

If you are able to identify this suspect, you are asked to contact the Agawam Police Detective Bureau at 413-786-1717.