MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A Marlborough man was arrested after a lengthy police chase on Thursday.

According to Massachusetts State Police. at around 9:50 p.m. Troopers were notified that Weston Police were trying to pull over a 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV operated by a man suspected in an attempted murder and may possible be armed with a knife.

The vehicle was on Route 20 approaching I-95 when Troopers joined the police chase. The suspect continued onto I-93 when a Trooper deployed “stop sticks,” a tire-deflation device, on the highway ahead of the suspect’s vehicle.

When the Highlander struck the sticks which damaged the tires, several Troopers then used their cruisers to box in the vehicle in the left lane of I-93 north. The vehicle was stopped a quarter mile south of the Granite Avenue exit in Milton.

When Troopers approached the vehicle, the suspect had serious, suspected self-inflicted lacerations. The suspect was taken to Boston Medical Center by ambulance with a police escort. Two knives were recovered from the vehicle.

The suspect, Mark T. Donahue, was wanted for an alleged attempted murder in Marlborough.