SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person that allegedly stole a package from a home.

The suspect was caught on camera walking away from a home on Bay Street with a package earlier this week. The person left the home on a bicycle and was wearing a distinctive backpack.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

If you can identify the suspect in the photos or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6355. You can also message the Springfield Police Facebook page or anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE plus your message.