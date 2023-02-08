WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are looking to identify a person suspected of stealing from a business.

The man pictured below, wearing a Yankees hat, light gray sweatshirt, jeans and white shoes is suspected of taking more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a West Springfield business last Friday.

Credit: West Springfield Police Department Credit: West Springfield Police Department

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE plus your message. You may remain anonymous.