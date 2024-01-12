SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest after a puppy was taken from Union Station.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the person in the image below is allegedly involved in the theft of the puppy, which occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday. City cameras show the suspect leaving Union Station with the puppy.
If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6355. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting “SOLVE” plus your tip to 274637.
