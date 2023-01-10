SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that vandalized a barbershop sign in Indian Orchard.

Detectives are looking for a man caught on surveillance video vandalizing a barbershop sign on the 500 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard. On Tuesday at around 1:15 a.m. the man is shown on video using a rock that smashed a barbershop sign outside the building.

(Springfield Police Department)

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page, it looks like the suspect is recording the incident on his phone. He also rode a bicycle to and from the incident.

If you can identify this person or have any information you are asked to call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.