SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that vandalized a barbershop sign in Indian Orchard.
Detectives are looking for a man caught on surveillance video vandalizing a barbershop sign on the 500 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard. On Tuesday at around 1:15 a.m. the man is shown on video using a rock that smashed a barbershop sign outside the building.
According to the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page, it looks like the suspect is recording the incident on his phone. He also rode a bicycle to and from the incident.
If you can identify this person or have any information you are asked to call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.