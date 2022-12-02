SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police arrested a man that had a warrant in connection with a shooting in Chicopee.

At around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit were conducting an unrelated investigation and saw 32-year-old Troy Dubose of Springfield, who has an active warrant, in a car at a parking lot on Hall of Fame Avenue.

Dubose was arrested and detectives seized a loaded firearm found in his fanny pack that was reported stolen out of Springfield.

Troy Dubose is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior/Violent Gun Crimes

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Arrest Warrant (Chicopee District Court)

– Firearm-armed Assault to Murder

– Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

– Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

– Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

– Wanton Destruction of Property +$1200

– Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

There have been 131 illegally possessed firearms seized by the Springfield Police Department in 2022.