WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect wanted on charges in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead at Worcester State University was arrested in New York Thursday morning.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Randy Armando Melendez Jr., of Southbridge and a 21-year-old man was wounded around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday on the Worcester State University Campus. His last known address was in Lawrence and was considered armed and dangerous.

Rodriguez was arrested inside an apartment in Brooklyn at around 7:40 a.m. on a warrant charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder. The investigation into the shootings at Worcester State University is ongoing.