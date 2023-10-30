WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are searching for a man who is wanted on charges in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead at Worcester State University on Saturday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

His last known address was in Lawrence and should be considered armed and dangerous. Rodriguez is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday on the Worcester State University Campus.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez, contact Massachusetts State Police Detectives at (508) 453-7589 or Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1 800-527-8873).

Worcester State University Police were sent to the shooting after receiving a 911 call. Two men were found with gunshot wounds and both were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The 19-year-old victim died from his injuries, and the second victim, a 21-year-old man, appears to have non-serious injuries.

Their identities have not been released at this time. Neither the victims nor the assailants were students of Worcester State University.

Worcester Police, Worcester State University Police, Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.