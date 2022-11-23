LOWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting during a traffic dispute in Lowell.

On Tuesday, November 15th, 22-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey allegedly shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

A warrant has been issued on November 23rd for Garcia-Rey charging him with murder. He is considered armed and dangerous and is described as 5′ 7″ tall with a slender build. Garcia-Rey has ties to Lowell and Fall River areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is to contact Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Wilson at 617-733-6909 or the Lowell Police Criminal Investigation Division at 978-674-4501.