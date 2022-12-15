WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with stealing.

The department shared a photo of a man that is allegedly responsible for at least five thefts from a business in West Springfield. He was seen driving a red 2007 Toyota Avalon.

If you can identify the individual or have any information, you are asked to contact West Springfield Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 extension 229 or text a tip by texting the word SOLVE plus message to 274637. You can report any tip anonymously.