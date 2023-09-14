WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with using a stolen credit card.

The West Springfield Police Department shared two photos of a person they believe was involved in the unauthorized use of a stolen credit card that was used at two businesses at the Holyoke Mall on Wednesday, September 6th.

If you have any information or can identify this person, contact West Springfield Police Detective Hebert at 413-263-3210 extension 222 or Text-A-Tip (text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone) and can remain anonymous.