BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Stoughton has been sentenced in connection with a security incident at Logan Airport last year.

Sanusie M. Kabba pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm after a gun was found by TSA at Logan International Airport. As Kabba was going through a security checkpoint in September 2021, TSA agents found a loaded gun in his luggage. Agents also found a driver’s license and two credit cards with the same stolen identity.

Kabba was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and three years of supervised release as well as a fine of $30,000.

Kabba has previously been convicted of drug charges and collecting a debt by extortionate means. He served 63 months in prison for those charges.