Suspect who shot at man in Ludlow arrested in Connecticut

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a suspect who shot at a man in the Center Street area of Ludlow early Thursday evening.

Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas told 22News officers arrested 62-year-old Robert Stallone in Ledyard, Connecticut on Friday. Stallone is accused of shooting at a man during an altercation at 1674 Center Street shortly after 5 p.m.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Witnesses told police Stallone had left the area in a white 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis with Massachusetts license plate 961LD9. On Friday, detectives were notified that Stallone had traveled to the Boston area and then Cape Cod, before going to a DoubleTree Hotel in Ledyard.

Ledyard officers were unable to find Stallone when they arrived at the hotel but shortly after, a police sergeant spotted the vehicle he left in and made a traffic stop. Stallone was taken into custody without incident.

No firearm was recovered.