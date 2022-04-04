SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested after a road rage incident while driving with a child in his car and allegedly shooting at another car Sunday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 12:40 p.m. officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of the 300 block of State Street. Officers found numerous shell casings in the area.

During the investigation, Walsh says two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident and a minor crash occurred. One driver was identified as 40-year-old Juan Franco who allegedly shot and struck another vehicle with two people inside.

Police conducted a traffic stop of Franco’s car on the 800 block of Main Street. He was detained, and a passenger and four-year-old child were removed from the car. Officers found a firearm inside the car and Franco was positively identified as the person who fired the gun.





Juan Franco is charged with the following: