FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery Thursday morning at a Mass Pike service plaza.

According to State Police Media Relations, the robbery took place before 6:30 A.M. at the Starbucks at the Framingham Plaza, which is on the westbound side of the Mass Pike.

The suspect reportedly showed a gun, and was able to access a safe at the coffee shop before making a getaway.

No description of the suspect has been released at this time.