Suspected street-level drug dealers arrested in Holyoke, thousands of drugs, cash seized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and woman are facing several drug-related charges after police conducted a traffic stop in Holyoke late Wednesday afternoon.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said narcotics detectives and members of the FBI’s Western Mass Gang Task Force stopped the vehicle on Forestdale Avenue around 4 p.m. Lt. Albert said detectives located a large amount of heroin, cocaine, and cash inside the vehicle during the stop.

The man and woman, 46-year-old Jose Gonzalez and 32-year-old Meighan Plourde, both of Holyoke, were the only occupants inside the car and allegedly refused to discuss the presence of the drugs with the detectives.

Police also recovered over 4,000 individual bags of heroin, 450 bags of cocaine or cocaine base, nearly $4,000 in cash, and several two-way radios which police say are commonly used in street-level drug transactions and sales.

Both Gonzalez and Plourde were arrested, police also seized the blue 2006 BMW vehicle they were traveling in. Both were held on bail and taken to the Hampden County Jails in Ludlow until their arraignment on Thursday.

Their charges are listed below:

Jose Gonzalez

Trafficking in Heroin – 100 grams or More

Possession of Class B (Cocaine)

Possession to Distribute Class B (Cocaine)

Habitual Traffic Offender (HTO) Operating after License Revoked

Operating an Unregistered MV

Operating an Uninsured MV

Number Plate Violation (Attached Plate)

Meighan Plourde