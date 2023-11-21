WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield police are looking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in connection with stealing copper wire and scrap metal.

According to the Westfield Police Department, the men pictured in the photos are believed to have been involved in the thefts of copper wire and scrap metal from several places on the north side of Westfield. They may have also been driving a dark-colored SUV.

(Westfield Police Department) (Westfield Police Department) (Westfield Police Department)

If you can identify either person or have any information you are asked to contact Westfield Police Detective Coach at 413-642-9388 or c.coach@cityofwestfield.org.