SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects that allegedly stole from Lowe’s.

Several photos were posted on the department’s Facebook page that indicated two larcenies were committed at Lowe’s, on June 17th and November 7th. The Springfield police say electrical/copper wires were stolen on both days.

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

If you have any information or can identify the individuals, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously text a tip to phone number 274637 with the word SOLVE and your message.