Suspects arrested after allegedly shooting people with paintball gun in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested two men accused of shooting three people with a paintball gun in the Somerset Street neighborhood of Springfield Tuesday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were called to the area of Dickinson Street for a report of individuals shooting people with a paintball gun from a car.

Twenty-year-old Michael Bedinelli and 18-year-old Brian Gonzalez were arrested during a traffic stop 10 minutes later. Officers allegedly found a paintball gun, a bag of paintballs, and a half-full bottle of liquor on the floor behind the driver’s seat.

Walsh said out of the three victims who were shot by the paintball, two were taken to Baystate to treat their injuries. Bendinelli of Crittenden Street is charged with the following:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault by means of a dangerous weapon

Possession of liquor, under 21 years old

Gonzalez of Oswego Street is charged with the following: