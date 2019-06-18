Suspects arrested after employee confessed to robbery at Domino’s Pizza in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arraigned Tuesday on conspiracy and larceny charges in connection with a robbery at Domino’s Pizza on Center Street.

Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas told 22News 25-year-old Brian Goodreau of Wilbraham and 50-year-old Paul Cunningham of Springfield were arrested after receiving a confession about the robbery.

Police were called to the Domino’s Pizza located at 309 Center St. after a clerk reported the robbery around 7:30 p.m., Monday. The clerk, later identified as Goodreau, told police a man had left the store with an undisclosed amount of money after passing a note, indicating he had a weapon.

No physical weapon was shown, Lt. Valadas told 22News.

Police immediately searched the area with K9 assistance. The robbery suspect, described as a man wearing a red hooded sweater covering his face, was believed to have gone southbound towards Arch Street.

Lt. Valadas said Goodreau later confessed to being involved in the robbery at his place of employment, Domino’s Pizza, and assisting with the planning and execution of the robbery with Cunningham.

Cunningham was arrested and booked in Springfield late Monday night and transferred to Ludlow.

Both men appeared in Palmer District Court on Tuesday after being held overnight. Bail was set at $1,040 cash for Goodreau and $2,440 for Cunningham.

Goodreau and Cunningham are both facing charges including conspiracy, larceny from a building, and accessory after the fact.

Goodreau is being charged separately with falsely reporting a crime and obstruction of justice. Cunningham is facing a separate charge of accessory before the fact.