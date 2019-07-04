Suspects arrested in connection with drug distribution at a housing complex in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men are facing drug and conspiracy charges in connection with the possession and distribution of heroin at a housing complex in town.

Monson Police and members of the Eastern Hampden County Narcotics Task Force arrested 18-year-old Omar Concepcion and 39-year-old Benjamin Padua on State Street in the Colonial Village area of town, early Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they seized a total of 417 bags of heroin, over 5 grams of cocaine, and $4,876 in cash.

Photo: Monson Police Department

Both Concepcion and Padua were arrested and charged with distribution of heroin, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug law.

The two Springfield men are each being held on $500 bail.