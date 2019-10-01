Suspects arrested in connection with stabbing in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A stabbing in Palmer sent one person to the hospital with a serious neck wound Sunday evening.

The Palmer Police Department responded to an incident on School Street around 6:00 p.m. Sunday, when officers arrived they found a person with a serious neck laceration.

That person was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital, and police were able to arrest one suspect there on School Street. But, police said another suspect fled on foot, and a K9 unit and Monson police had to assist in the search.

Monson police were able to find and arrest that suspect about a block away a short time later.

Police said they are still investigating the incident, but there is no threat to the community.