Suspects facing attempted murder charge in robbery at Cumberland Farms

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested two suspects after an armed robbery at a store on Union Street in West Springfield Thursday morning.

West Springfield Police told 22News officers arrested Christian Junco of Springfield and Catherine Terry of Holyoke briefly after responding to a report of an armed robbery and stabbing at Cumberland Farms located on the corner of Union and Park streets around 3 a.m.

Officers found a clerk suffering from multiple stab wounds when they arrived at the scene. A “be on the look-out” alert was sent out once officers gathered a description of the suspects.

Briefly after, officers located both Junco and Terry running to a cab from the rear of a nearby residence. According to police, a video from inside Cumberland Farms showed the clerk was sitting on the floor conducting inventory when he was attacked and stabbed from behind in the torso.

The victim never attempted to stand or defend himself. Police say the victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Both Junco and Terry have been charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Armed robbery

Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon/knife

Larceny under $1200

Junco has an additional charge with an arrest warrant and Terry also faces extradition to New York on a warrant.