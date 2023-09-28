STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police are looking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in connection with stealing baby formula at CVS.

According to police, two suspects pictured below allegedly took an unknown amount of baby formula from CVS on Saturday, September 23rd. They were seen leaving in a black SUV that was fraudulently rented from Hertz.

Police believe that they are part of a larger group operating in the area. If you can identify either suspect or have any information you are asked to call Sturbridge Police Officer Giordano at 508-347-2525.