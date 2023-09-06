EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow police are investigating an incident where a woman allegedly stole credit cards from an elderly person.

According to police, on August 3rd two suspects entered Panera Bread in East Longmeadow and pushed a table and chair next to two elderly customers. The woman in the photos below allegedly used a blanket to cover her shoulder and arm as she reached into one of the elderly victim’s purse and stole credit cards.

The suspects then later used those credit cards at a local Costco and Apple store. East Longmeadow police shared several surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

If you have any information on the two suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Anthony Dieni at 413-525-5440 ext. 2202.