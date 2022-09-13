SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspicious death in South Hadley Friday has been ruled a homicide, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

The victim has been identified as 70-year-old David A. Weise Sr. of South Hadley. He was found dead in his home Friday afternoon just after 2:00 p.m.

State Police detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and South Hadley Police are still investigating the incident. There is no threat to the public.

This is the second homicide this year in Hampshire County.