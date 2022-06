SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters are investigating a suspicious package near the Roderick Ireland Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, the building has been evacuated following the discovery late Wednesday morning. The Springfield Arson & Bomb squad has secured the perimeter to x-ray the package, which appears to be a large white suitcase.

Members of the Arson and Bomb Squad by the courthouse in Springfield. pic.twitter.com/R0fUYqYKGY — Alanna Flood (@alannafloodnews) June 22, 2022

