EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Troopers helped local police locate a suspicious man in an East Brookfield swamp on Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 6:40 a.m. a resident called the East Brookfield Police Department to report two suspicious people, a man, and a woman were in a backyard on Flagg Road. When police arrived, the woman was taken into custody and the man ran into the woods. The investigation determined that probable cause existed to arrest them for narcotics offenses.

The state police K-9 teams along with a drone and Air Wing assisted in the search for the 37-year-old man who was described as wearing blue pants and no shirt and having tattoos on his upper body. The dogs tracked the suspect to a swamp and found him fully submerged in the water, going, as one Trooper described, “full Rambo.”

The suspect was taken into custody and booked at the East Brookfield police station.