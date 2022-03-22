CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A string of suspicious texts are currently circulating across states, popping up on phones here in western Massachusetts as well.

22News spoke with an IT expert about what people should do when they receive messages like these. They said these fake text messages are an attempt to try to gain access to sensitive information, like passwords, account numbers, or even your social.

Spam texts, we’ve all received one before from an unknown sender.

“It’s the worst, I hate it. I don’t get it often but when I do it’s just a pain,” said Vera Goodwin-Brown of Northampton.

For others, these messages can pose a more serious burden. One spam text in particular making its rounds here in western Massachusetts, messaging people a picture of a woman, as well a text message saying to text them back. 22News found people posting to social media, saying that they received that same message on their phone.

The post alleges spammers are using similar area codes to the person receiving that message to trick them into opening it, adding that it may be linked to sex trafficking.

“It’s just really shady like I feel like it’s predatory in some way and it makes me feel worried,” said Vera.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, currently, their department hasn’t heard any complaints about these texts. Walsh added that it is unlikely the message is in fact connected to sex trafficking. But as for your phone, local IT experts are saying it could cause problems.

“The possibility exists that one of the spams contains pictures if you download those pictures that could cause a compromise, so that is a warning not to download suspicious pictures, don’t download suspicious PDFs,” said Tony Russel-Smith, Tech Director at Yes Computers.

Russel also said your best line of defense is just ignoring the texts completely, do not text back, or click on any links. And don’t forget to change your passwords often.

The federal trade commission recommends reporting unwanted texts to them by copying that message and forwarding it to 7726 or (SPAM).