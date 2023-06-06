CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on Monday after allegedly trying to sell marijuana in the parking lot of a Shell gas station in Chicopee.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, on Monday at 1:54 a.m., an officer on patrol saw a motor vehicle in the parking lot of the Shell gas at the intersection of Grove Street and Front Street.

Shell was closed at the time, so the officer found this to be suspicious and pulled in to investigate. When the officer was pulling up, he saw another vehicle pull up to the first vehicle, the driver spoke briefly to the other driver, and the other vehicle drove away.

Police performed a traffic stop on the other vehicle while the other officer was with the first vehicle. The officer learned that they were there to purchase marijuana from the first vehicle.

The driver of the initial vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Kaden Bertolasio of Springfield. When the officer was speaking to Bertolasio, it was determined that there was probable cause to search his vehicle.

Officers found approximately 777 grams of marijuana, a box of marijuana cartridges, a digital scale, several boxes of plastic bags as well as a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

Bertolasio was arrested and charged with the following: