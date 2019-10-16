Suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrest in East Londmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Police arrested a man in East Longmeadow who told officers someone was allegedly stuck in the trunk of his car and he was being chased while parked in the Center Square parking lot on October 10.

According to East Longmeadow Police, after officers saw drug paraphernalia in plain few the suspect gave officers consent to search the car.

Officers then allegedly found drugs and arrested the suspect for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, refusing to identify, trafficking a class A substance, and possession with the intent to distribute a class B substance.