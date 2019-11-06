1  of  4
Synagogue Plot: “We’re not going to be victims. We’re going to defend ourselves.”

by: KUSA's Jordan Chavez

(KUSA/NBC News)  Congregants at a Pueblo, Colorado synagogue targeted in a white supremacist’s bomb plot say they won’t be intimidated by the threat.

“We’re not victims, and we won’t be victims and we’re going to defend ourselves,” says Temple Emanuel president Michael Atlas-Acuna.

Richard Holzer, 27, was arrested Friday after he admitted to federal investigators – who were posing as co-conspirators – that he was planning to blow up the synagogue using pipe bombs and dynamite.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn called the foiled plot an “imminent threat of domestic terrorism against a Colorado religious institution.”  

According to investigators Holzer also bragged of plans to poison people inside the synagogue by placing arsenic in the water supply.

