BOSTON (WWLP) – A Taunton man was sentenced Monday in Boston for drug trafficking activities involving fentanyl.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Carlos Rivera, 47, was sentenced to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. On January 24, 2022, Rivera pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and three counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Between September 2020 and January 2021, Rivera and a co-conspirator engaged in four separate sales of fentanyl to a cooperating witness in Taunton. Rivera used his residence and his barbershop, Knockout Barbershop, to sell drugs and store drug proceeds. On the morning of January 29, 2021, agents arrested Rivera outside his apartment.

An on-site search found that Rivera was carrying approximately 40 grams of fentanyl at the time of his arrest. In total, Rivera and his co-conspirator sold or possessed with intent to sell approximately 152 grams of fentanyl.