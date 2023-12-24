TAUNTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Taunton Police Department arrested a New Bedford man after a resident was shot during an armed home invasion late Friday evening.

According to the Taunton Police Department, officers were called to a home around 10:00 a.m. on Friday on Newcomb Place after receiving a call from a cellphone around that location with a person screaming on the line. When officers arrived at the multi-unit house, dispatchers informed them that they had received reports of a firearm that was involved in an ongoing disturbance.

The officers then announced their presence outside of the home and a woman answered the door. She allowed them into a second-floor apartment and found two men struggling on the ground, with one on top of the other.

The officers said they saw a firearm, which caused them to point their firearms at the two men and order them to stop fighting, which they complied with. The officers noticed that one of the men had a gunshot wound to the leg and called for an emergency medical response.

The suspect, who was later identified as 22-year-old Joshua Manuel Deleon of New Bedford, had head trauma and other injuries. A firearm was found nearby him, and officers noticed that he was wearing body armor. Officers later found two more firearms as well as three bullet casings from the floor.

It was discovered that the apartment above them on the third floor might have been shooting at them during the struggle based on the bullet holes the officers found. Officers met with a woman who lives on the third floor with her four children inside the apartment and said that they were frightened but not injured.

Delon was taken to a local hospital before being taken by a medical helicopter to a Boston Hospital, where he is being treated, in police custody, for injuries from the altercation. The other man, who was shot, was taken to a different hospital where he was treated overnight and is expected to recover. The two men knew each other and it was said that the altercation originated in a different community and spilled over to Taunton.

Deleon was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Assault and Battery

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Armed Assault with Intent to Murder

Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Home Invasion

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Use of Body Armor in the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Discharge of a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling