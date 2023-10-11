TAUNTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Taunton woman was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol and crashing into a Dighton Police cruiser Monday night.

According to the Taunton Police Department, at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Monday, police were sent to the area of Winthrop and Burt Streets for a motor vehicle crash involving a police cruiser.

When crews arrived, they found a Dighton Ford Explorer Police Cruiser with no driver-side door attached, along with its airbags fully deployed. Crews also located a brown 2014 Honda CRV with damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle and airbags deployed.

During a preliminary investigation, the police learned that the Dighton Police Officer was going to a call for service in Dighton with his blue lights activated. The Honda was driving fast and allegedly crossed over the double yellow line and hit the police cruiser.

Photo courtesy of the Taunton Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Taunton Police Department

The Dighton Police Officer was taken to the hospital and has since been treated and released. The driver of the Honda CRV was identified as 50-year-old Michelle Sousa of Taunton who was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

During an investigation of Sousa’s vehicle, they found a half-empty bottle of liquor on the driver’s side. Officers determined that there was probable cause to charge her with operating under the influence of liquor.

Michelle Sousa has been charged with the following:

Marked Lanes Violation

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

OUI-Liquor (Resulting in Serious Injury and Negligent Operation)

Speeding

Possession of an Open Alcohol Container in a Motor Vehicle