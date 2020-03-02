Taxi driver identified in deadly stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The taxi driver that died after police found him suffering from stab wounds early Friday morning has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, officers found 68-year-old William Montana of Springfield in a taxi that struck too parked cars at the intersection of Oakland and Kensington.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, Montana was found in the passenger seat of the taxi with stab wounds to his legs. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Taxi driver victim of deadly stabbing in Springfield

Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are investigating the incident.