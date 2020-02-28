Breaking News
Two horses recovering after being dug out of manure in Ludlow, woman facing animal cruelty charges

Taxi driver victim of deadly stabbing in Springfield

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A taxi driver died after police found him suffering from stab wounds early Friday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a one-car crash involving a taxi at the intersection of Oakland Street and Kensington Avenue at 12:35 a.m.

Walsh said the taxi hit two parked cars and officers found the taxi driver in the passenger seat with stab wounds to his legs. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories