Taxi driver victim of deadly stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A taxi driver died after police found him suffering from stab wounds early Friday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a one-car crash involving a taxi at the intersection of Oakland Street and Kensington Avenue at 12:35 a.m.

Walsh said the taxi hit two parked cars and officers found the taxi driver in the passenger seat with stab wounds to his legs. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.