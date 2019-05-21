Teachers served tainted treats

(WCMH/NBC News) Ohio authorities are investigating disturbing allegations that middle school students served teachers food tainted with urine and bodily fluid.

Investigators say last Thursday, students in the home economics class Global Gourmet at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in Powell were preparing crepes to serve some of their teachers when one of the students allegedly tainted the food with urine and another bodily fluid.

“I just think it’s kind of gross. I don’t even know why anybody would do that,” 14-year-old Olentangy Hyatts student Mason Lambert says.

Lambert says the Principal held an assembly Monday to explain what happened and why those involved made horrible decisions.

The school district issued a statement reading:

“The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance. District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions. We are also focusing our efforts to support the teachers impacted by this incident.”

