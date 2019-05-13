Teen accused of crashing truck after driving under the influence in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager is facing charges after crashing a truck in Northampton while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol Saturday morning.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, officers were called to the area of 374 Sylvester Road at 1:39 a.m. for a report of an accident.

Kasper said when officers got there, they found a damaged truck off the road that appeared to have rolled over and the driver, who was only identified as a 19-year-old Southwick resident, with visible, but minor, injuries. The driver allegedly told officers that there had been two passengers inside the truck, but they had run away after the crash.

Police allegedly found open and unopened cans of alcohol around the site of the crash, and saw signs that the driver was drunk.

The driver was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for treatment to his injuries. The two passengers were later found by police and declined medical treatment.

The driver is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

