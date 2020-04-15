Teen arrested after allegedly stealing truck, running from police in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a man allegedly involved in a possible larceny of ATV/dirt bikes in the area of Chicopee Street early Wednesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, at 12:52 a.m. officers were called to the area of 1036 Chicopee Street where suspects dropped a dirt bike and left the area. Officers then checked the area, located the bike but not the suspects.

Wilk said at 4 a.m. officers received a call about someone loading an ATV and dirt bikes into a white pickup and two vehicles left the area. An officer located the vehicles and stopped the cars on Granby Road.

When the officer approached the cars they drove away at a high speed. The driver of the truck, later identified as 19-year-old Chance Champagne, then attempted to turn on Cecile Drive, struck a curb and came to a stop before leaving the vehicle and running.

Wilk said officers found Champagne on Ambrose Street. He admitted to police he was driving the truck that was determined to be stolen.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation for the crash then taken to the police department for processing. Champagne is charged with the following:

Receiving a stolen MV

Failure to stop for police

Unlicensed operation of an MV

Speeding

Failure to stop for a red lens

Leaving the scene of a property damage crash

Negligent operation of a MV

Champagne was previously arrested then released after arraignment on March 25th for breaking and entering, Night-time into a motor vehicle, and Larceny of a Firearm.

Chicopee detectives are still investigating the incident, and the larceny of the dirtbikes and ATV’s. If anyone has any additional information you are asked to contact detectives at 413-594-1740.