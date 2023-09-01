SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Springfield police was arrested for allegedly having a gun.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 8:50 p.m. Thursday officers conducted a traffic stop on the 100 block of Walnut Street for a defective head and tail light. The 16-year-old passenger in the back seat was arrested for an illegal firearm in his waistband.

The driver and additional passengers were released. Due to the suspect’s age, their name, charges, and booking photo will not be released.