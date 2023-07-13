SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 3 a.m., officers heard the sound of screeching tires in the Union Street area and then saw a vehicle driving at a high speed with no lights on. The driver then went through a red light on State Street and a red light on Chestnut Street before stopping.

Two people then ran away from the vehicle. Officers were able to detain the 17-year-old driver near the intersection of Pearl St. and Mattoon St. Police do not release the name or charges due to their age. The passenger was able to evade police.

The vehicle was a stolen Hyundai that had a window smashed out and a steering column destroyed.

There has been an increase in Kia and Hyundai car thefts because they are easy to steal, fueled by a viral social media challenge. To help prevent the theft of these vehicles, Springfield police urge owners to get a steering wheel locking device.