Teen arrested in continued crackdown on illegal dirt bike riding in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a Springfield teen and seized two dirt bikes on Wednesday, as part of their continued crackdown on illegal riders in the city.
Springfield Police Department spokesman said officers arrested 18-year-old Christian Rivera is facing the following charges:
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Uninsured motor Vehicle
- Failure to stop/yield
- Equipment violation
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Operating a snow/recreational vehicle on a public way
Undercover officers were involved in Rivera’s arrest as the police department has imposed zero tolerance for dirt bike riding offenders.
On Saturday, a dirt bike rider threw a piece of concrete at an officer’s head and a brick through a cruiser window.