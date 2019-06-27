Teen arrested in continued crackdown on illegal dirt bike riding in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a Springfield teen and seized two dirt bikes on Wednesday, as part of their continued crackdown on illegal riders in the city.

Springfield Police Department spokesman said officers arrested 18-year-old Christian Rivera is facing the following charges:

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Unregistered motor vehicle

Uninsured motor Vehicle

Failure to stop/yield

Equipment violation

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Operating a snow/recreational vehicle on a public way

Undercover officers were involved in Rivera’s arrest as the police department has imposed zero tolerance for dirt bike riding offenders.

On Saturday, a dirt bike rider threw a piece of concrete at an officer’s head and a brick through a cruiser window.