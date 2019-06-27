Watch Live
Teen arrested in continued crackdown on illegal dirt bike riding in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a Springfield teen and seized two dirt bikes on Wednesday, as part of their continued crackdown on illegal riders in the city. 

Springfield Police Department spokesman said officers arrested 18-year-old Christian Rivera is facing the following charges: 

  • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle  
  • Unregistered motor vehicle  
  • Uninsured motor Vehicle  
  • Failure to stop/yield  
  • Equipment violation  
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle  
  • Operating a snow/recreational vehicle on a public way 

Undercover officers were involved in Rivera’s arrest as the police department has imposed zero tolerance for dirt bike riding offenders. 

On Saturday, a dirt bike rider threw a piece of concrete at an officer’s head and a brick through a cruiser window. 

