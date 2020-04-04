Teen arrested in murder of professor and husband

MADISON, WI (WMTV) – Wisconsin police arrested an 18-year-old in the murder of a doctor and her husband.

A jogger found them Tuesday morning in a forested part of University of Wisconsin’s campus.

“Late last night, UWPD officers arrested 18-year-old Khari Sanford. Sanford has been booked into the Dane County jail on two counts of party to a crime for first degree intentional homicide,” said Chief Kristen Roman of University of Wisconsin police.

Police say Sanford personally knew the Carre-Potter Family and targeted the couple. NBC15 confirmed he went to Madison West High with their daughter.

Officials added more suspects could be involved in the case.

“We are in difficult times right now. Undoubtedly, this unspeakable crime adds to our community’s anxiety, sadness, and feelings of uncertainty,” Chief Roman said.

As officers continue the investigation, friends and family show support with messages of love and hope drawn on the sidewalks surrounding the UW arboretum.

Authorities have not revealed how the victims died but University of Wisconsin police received several reports of gunshots.

Sanford was also arrested last year on an auto theft charges.