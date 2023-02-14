WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police have arrested an 18-year-old man after police found an illegal semi-automatic firearm in his possession.

On Monday around 4:45 p.m., West Springfield detectives located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Mcdonald’s on Memorial Ave. When the officers approached the vehicle, a man sitting in the front passenger seat identified as 18-year-old Donovan A. Marsh III of Springfield put on a black balaclava-style mask over his face.

Marsh got out of the vehicle and was allegedly seen dropping a 9mm semi-automatic firearm on the ground. He then attempted to run from police but was eventually arrested nearby on Mulberry Street.

Credit: West Springfield Police

March is facing the following charges: